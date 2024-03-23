Profit Investment Management LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Profit Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,677 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of American Express by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,140 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $907,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Herbst Group LLC lifted its holdings in American Express by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 12,706 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on American Express from $186.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on American Express from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.00.

Shares of American Express stock traded down $3.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $225.96. The stock had a trading volume of 2,284,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,785,033. The firm has a market cap of $163.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.23. American Express has a 12 month low of $140.91 and a 12 month high of $231.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.29 and its 200 day moving average is $178.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16 billion. American Express had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 30.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.41%.

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total transaction of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other American Express news, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 69,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.02, for a total value of $14,774,215.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,158 shares in the company, valued at $26,022,097.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total transaction of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 172,047 shares of company stock worth $36,528,388 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated payments company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America, Canada, the Caribbean, and Internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Consumer Services, Commercial Services, International Card Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

