Profit Investment Management LLC Has $2.66 Million Stock Holdings in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Profit Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Profit Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Forward Air worth $2,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth $17,743,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth $27,870,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 809.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 683,566 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,988,000 after buying an additional 608,430 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forward Air during the 3rd quarter worth $1,895,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 673,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,287,000 after buying an additional 45,912 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Forward Air from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Forward Air from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com cut Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Forward Air from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Forward Air presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.14.

Forward Air Stock Up 1.4 %

FWRD stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.15. 897,743 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,412,942. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.59 and its 200 day moving average is $57.38. Forward Air Co. has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $121.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $768.69 million, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.00.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The transportation company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.16). Forward Air had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.58%. The firm had revenue of $338.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.96 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Forward Air Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Forward Air Company Profile

Forward Air Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-light freight and logistics company in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Expedited Freight and Intermodal. The Expedited Freight segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services; local pick-up and delivery services; and other services, which include final mile, truckload, shipment consolidation and deconsolidation, warehousing, customs brokerage, and other handling.

