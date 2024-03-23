Profit Investment Management LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Profit Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,760 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the period. Synaptics comprises about 1.7% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $2,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Synaptics by 67.1% in the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,374,752 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $117,376,000 after buying an additional 551,959 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth $34,790,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Synaptics by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $454,515,000 after acquiring an additional 341,905 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 39.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,124,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,579,000 after buying an additional 317,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,234,000 after buying an additional 306,742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Vikram Gupta sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total transaction of $382,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,820.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of SYNA traded down $1.69 on Friday, hitting $98.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 219,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,579. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.25. Synaptics Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $67.73 and a fifty-two week high of $121.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.35 and a beta of 1.57.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.11. Synaptics had a positive return on equity of 3.01% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm had revenue of $237.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Synaptics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Synaptics from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Synaptics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.36.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

