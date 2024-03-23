Profit Investment Management LLC Purchases 1,600 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Regal Rexnord accounts for approximately 2.1% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $3,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RRX. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Regal Rexnord by 652.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 139.1% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In other Regal Rexnord news, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,451,536.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Valentyn sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.70, for a total value of $109,795.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,821,516.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jerrald R. Morton sold 2,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total value of $461,785.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,451,536.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,570 shares of company stock valued at $892,301 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Regal Rexnord Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RRX stock traded down $1.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $181.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 436,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,573. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.13. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 52 week low of $97.18 and a 52 week high of $183.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of -208.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.02. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.58% and a negative net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is -160.92%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on RRX. Wolfe Research raised Regal Rexnord from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.00.

Regal Rexnord Profile

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

