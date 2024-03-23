Profit Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,864 Shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS)

Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the period. FirstCash comprises 3.3% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FirstCash were worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 16.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 6.5% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 5.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of FirstCash by 39.9% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at FirstCash

In related news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $2,231,806.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,997,680 shares in the company, valued at $703,767,771.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 19,020 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.34, for a total transaction of $2,231,806.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,997,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,767,771.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 3,000 shares of FirstCash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.25, for a total value of $348,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 94,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,618.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 329,984 shares of company stock worth $38,850,386 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.08% of the company’s stock.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FirstCash stock traded down $1.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $121.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,841. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.36. The firm has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 0.61. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $88.05 and a one year high of $123.17.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $852.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $859.23 million. FirstCash had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 6.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstCash Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 29.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens lifted their price objective on FirstCash from $131.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

About FirstCash

(Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Pawn, Latin America Pawn, and Retail POS Payment Solutions segments. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

