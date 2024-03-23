Profit Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

Profit Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,821 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,940 shares during the period. Envista makes up approximately 1.8% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Profit Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of Envista worth $3,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Envista by 5.2% during the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Envista by 35.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Envista by 0.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 43,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Envista by 80.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in Envista by 6.3% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 8,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVST shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Envista from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Envista in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Envista in a report on Monday, February 26th. William Blair lowered Envista from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Envista in a research report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

NVST stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, reaching $21.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,595,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,378,566. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $40.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.37 million. Envista had a negative net margin of 3.90% and a positive return on equity of 6.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies, and Equipment & Consumables. The Specialty Products & Technologies segment offers dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists, and general dentist; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products.

