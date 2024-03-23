Profit Investment Management LLC Sells 2,939 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Profit Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,927 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,939 shares during the period. Fair Isaac accounts for about 2.6% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1,466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 47 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Fair Isaac in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total value of $5,782,435.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,259.91, for a total transaction of $10,079,280.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,081,302.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eva Manolis sold 5,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.62, for a total value of $5,782,435.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,264 shares of company stock worth $25,826,869. Insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on FICO shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Fair Isaac from $1,210.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,100.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,156.00 to $1,289.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,234.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $1,214.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,187.20.

Shares of Fair Isaac stock traded down $3.28 on Friday, hitting $1,276.74. 205,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,378. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1,266.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,094.22. Fair Isaac Co. has a 1-year low of $664.41 and a 1-year high of $1,349.75.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.76 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $382.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.55 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 57.80% and a net margin of 29.20%. Research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 20.01 EPS for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

