Profit Investment Management LLC Sells 5,819 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Profit Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Free Report) by 8.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the quarter. Winnebago Industries comprises about 2.5% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Profit Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Winnebago Industries worth $4,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WGO. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Amundi grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Winnebago Industries by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,134 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE WGO traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.06. The company had a trading volume of 841,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,088. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.94 and a 52 week high of $75.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.34.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The construction company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.07. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 14.15%. The business had revenue of $703.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.63 million. Analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.13%.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Christopher David West sold 13,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total value of $937,001.12. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,817,425.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WGO shares. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Winnebago Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Winnebago Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.40.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates through three segments: Towable RV, Motorhome RV, and Marine. It provides towable products that are non-motorized vehicles to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, or vans for use as temporary living quarters for recreational travel, such as conventional travel trailers, fifth wheels, folding camper trailers, and truck campers under the Winnebago and Grand Design brand names.

