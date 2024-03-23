Prom Price Tops $12.34 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 23rd. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $12.34 or 0.00019142 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $225.21 million and approximately $3.69 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prom has traded down 9.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00007743 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00026480 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00016008 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001645 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,574.32 or 1.00168305 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00011970 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $99.63 or 0.00154542 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 12.2277881 USD and is up 1.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $4,749,485.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

