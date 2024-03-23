PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Shares Gap Down to $3.70

PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.60. PropertyGuru Group shares last traded at $3.60, with a volume of 587 shares traded.

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of PropertyGuru Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.76 million for the quarter. PropertyGuru Group had a negative net margin of 10.21% and a negative return on equity of 1.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PropertyGuru Group Limited will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in PropertyGuru Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Institutional investors own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

