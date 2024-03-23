ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

PRQR has been the topic of several other reports. Chardan Capital upped their price target on ProQR Therapeutics from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ProQR Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3.80.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of PRQR opened at $2.38 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.78. ProQR Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $3.70. The firm has a market cap of $193.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). ProQR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.71% and a negative net margin of 431.65%. The company had revenue of $3.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.88 million. Analysts forecast that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProQR Therapeutics

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 164.8% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,132 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 8,796 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in ProQR Therapeutics by 137.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $41,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $48,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics Company Profile

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutic medicines. The company's products pipeline includes AX-0810 for cholestatic diseases targeting Na-taurocholate cotransporting polypeptide (NTCP); and AX-1412 for cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) targeting Beta-1,4-galactosyltransferase 1 (B4GALT1).

