Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS) Insider Sells £2,000 in Stock

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Free Report) insider Helmut Gierse sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4 ($0.05), for a total value of £2,000 ($2,546.15).

Proton Motor Power Systems Stock Performance

LON:PPS opened at GBX 3 ($0.04) on Friday. Proton Motor Power Systems Plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 11.80 ($0.15). The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5.08. The company has a market capitalization of £49.80 million, a PE ratio of -300.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Proton Motor Power Systems Company Profile

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions for renewable energy storage systems based on hydrogen.

