Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by New Hampshire Trust

New Hampshire Trust lessened its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 131 shares during the quarter. New Hampshire Trust’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $430,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 27,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in Prudential Financial by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Prudential Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 38,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial Price Performance

Shares of PRU opened at $114.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $75.37 and a one year high of $116.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $107.48 and its 200-day moving average is $100.53.

Prudential Financial Increases Dividend

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $13.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.99 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 4.89%. Prudential Financial’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Prudential Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.54%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In related news, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Prudential Financial news, EVP Ann M. Kappler sold 7,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.39, for a total value of $782,792.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,381 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,656.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert Axel sold 6,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $719,930.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,805.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,255 shares of company stock valued at $3,215,664 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PRU. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $119.00) on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James cut Prudential Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

Prudential Financial Company Profile

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

