Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Position Trimmed by Sterneck Capital Management LLC

Sterneck Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,702 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 3,304 shares during the period. Sterneck Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,108 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 3,331 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 34.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,476 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,239 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,079 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,432 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 217.9% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 4,827 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock remained flat at $3.53 during midday trading on Friday. 116,187 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 179,134. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 12 month low of $3.25 and a 12 month high of $3.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.51.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Cuts Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 8.57%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

