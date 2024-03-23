QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Sold by Legato Capital Management LLC

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Free Report) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,265 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,984 shares during the quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QCR were worth $1,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 172.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QCR by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 6,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $414,251.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,442,623. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Larry J. Helling bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,656. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd A. Gipple sold 6,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $414,251.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,442,623. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on QCRH shares. Raymond James upped their price target on QCR from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on QCR from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on QCR from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th.

QCR Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCRH traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.27. The company had a trading volume of 37,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,450. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.14 and a fifty-two week high of $62.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.74. The firm has a market cap of $961.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.94.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $103.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.57 million. QCR had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 20.80%. Equities analysts predict that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

QCR Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.57%.

About QCR

(Free Report)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

Featured Articles

