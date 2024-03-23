Qtum (QTUM) Price Reaches $4.33 on Major Exchanges

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 23rd. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $453.28 million and approximately $48.98 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Qtum has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $4.33 or 0.00006676 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,388.14 or 0.05227685 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000977 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00084178 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00018380 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00010387 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00021236 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00017817 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000168 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003893 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,755,842 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

