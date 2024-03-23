Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK) Shares Up 1%

Qualstar Co. (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.50 and last traded at $6.31. 6,992 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 89% from the average session volume of 3,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.25.

Qualstar Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.93.

Qualstar (OTCMKTS:QBAK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.40 million for the quarter.

About Qualstar

Qualstar Corporation engages in power solutions and data storage systems businesses worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power Solutions and Data Storage Systems. It provides data storage systems under the Qualstar brand and power solutions under the N2Power brand. The company designs, manufactures, and sells switching power supplies that are used to convert AC line voltage to DC voltages; or DC voltages to other DC voltages for use in various electronic equipment, such as telecommunications equipment, machine tools, routers, switches, wireless systems, and gaming devices.

