Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Bruce K. Posey Sells 1,430 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total transaction of $235,821.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,398,729.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Qualys Price Performance
QLYS stock opened at $166.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.52. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.00 and a 12 month high of $206.35.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Analysis on QLYS
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Qualys by 46.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 250,661 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,238,000 after purchasing an additional 80,079 shares during the period. Burney Co. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 15.9% in the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 83,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,812,000 after acquiring an additional 11,496 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Qualys by 59.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,696,000 after acquiring an additional 40,779 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the third quarter worth $1,329,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Qualys by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 89,802 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,699,000 after purchasing an additional 17,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.
Qualys Company Profile
Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Qualys
- Stock Average Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.