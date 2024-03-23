Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) SVP Paul Cornett Sells 3,064 Shares

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) SVP Paul Cornett sold 3,064 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $115,574.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 43,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,983.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Quanex Building Products Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $38.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is currently 12.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 10.6% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 11,447 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products in the third quarter valued at about $782,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 3.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 327,436 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 12.8% in the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,573 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. 99.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

