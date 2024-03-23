QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.56

QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $17.56 and last traded at $17.36, with a volume of 83833 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QNST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of QuinStreet in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised QuinStreet to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. B. Riley upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on QuinStreet from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.75.

QuinStreet Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.13.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $122.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.46 million. QuinStreet had a negative net margin of 14.28% and a negative return on equity of 32.98%. Analysts anticipate that QuinStreet, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QuinStreet news, CFO Gregory Wong sold 8,407 shares of QuinStreet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $126,357.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 295,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,436,916.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On QuinStreet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QNST. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its holdings in QuinStreet by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services, such as qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, and customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

See Also

