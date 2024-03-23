Raymond James Boosts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$10.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$9.50 to C$8.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.50.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Trading Up 0.1 %

TSE HBM opened at C$9.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.25. Hudbay Minerals has a 52 week low of C$5.46 and a 52 week high of C$9.50.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The mining company reported C$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of C$819.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$710.46 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.7080232 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hudbay Minerals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a 1 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.13%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hudbay Minerals

In other Hudbay Minerals news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. In other news, Senior Officer Mark Zachary Gupta sold 4,915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.45, for a total value of C$46,446.75. Also, Senior Officer Luis Alfonso Santivanez Silva sold 19,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.01, for a total value of C$117,188.99. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.