Raymond James Increases Aritzia (TSE:ATZ) Price Target to C$46.00

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$35.00 to C$46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Aritzia’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Aritzia from C$34.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$39.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. CIBC upgraded shares of Aritzia from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aritzia has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.80.

Aritzia Stock Performance

Shares of ATZ stock opened at C$37.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.38, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.48. Aritzia has a 52 week low of C$20.67 and a 52 week high of C$44.88.

Aritzia (TSE:ATZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 10th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$653.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$621.27 million. Aritzia had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aritzia will post 1.8288196 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Philippa (Pippa) Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.77, for a total value of C$173,850.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,568 shares of company stock valued at $407,260. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparel and accessories for women in the United States and Canada. The company offers t-shirts and tops, sweaters, shirts and blouses, bodysuits, sweatshirts, blazers, jacket and coats, and dresses; pants, denim, leggings and bike shorts, sweatpants, skirts, shorts, sweatshorts, and jumpsuits and rompers; accessories, such as socks, hats, bags, scarves, belts, and intimates; swimwear; and shoes.

Featured Articles

