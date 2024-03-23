REE Automotive (REE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

REE Automotive (NASDAQ:REE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.32) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

REE Automotive Trading Down 1.0 %

REE stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $5.80. 6,330 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,076. REE Automotive has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $13.77. The stock has a market cap of $60.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 3.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

REE has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of REE Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of REE Automotive in a report on Friday, December 1st.

Institutional Trading of REE Automotive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REE. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in REE Automotive by 137.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 50,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 29,100 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in REE Automotive by 186.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 492,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 320,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in REE Automotive during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in REE Automotive by 60.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,157,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,887 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of REE Automotive by 1,467.3% in the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 208,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 195,259 shares during the period. 18.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

REE Automotive Company Profile

REE Automotive Ltd. operates as an automotive technology company in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, and internationally. The company offers REEcorner integrates vehicle components comprising as steering, braking, suspension, powertrain, and control into single compact module between the chassis and the wheel, which is controlled by its electronic unit functions, which includes drive-by-wire, steer-by-wire, break-by-wire, DaaS, smart corners, and design for serviceability; and REEplatform, a modular electric vehicle platform.

