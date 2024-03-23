Reece Limited (ASX:REH) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.08

Reece Limited (ASX:REH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.
Reece Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81.
About Reece
