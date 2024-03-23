Reece Limited (ASX:REH) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.08

Reece Limited (ASX:REH – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.81.

Reece Limited engages in the distribution of plumbing, waterworks, bathroom, heating, ventilation, air-conditioning, and refrigeration products to commercial and residential customers in Australia, the United States, and New Zealand. It also distributes irrigation and pools, and kitchen products. The company serves customers in the trade, retail, commercial, and infrastructure markets.

