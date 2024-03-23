Retirement Planning Group LLC Acquires 16,760 Shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 173,785 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,760 shares during the quarter. Fidelity High Dividend ETF makes up about 0.7% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.43% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF worth $7,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,056,000 after buying an additional 41,353 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $153,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $457,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $647,000.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $44.89. The stock had a trading volume of 222,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,127. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.36 and a beta of 1.01. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Profile

The Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity High Dividend index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap companies that exhibit positive dividend characteristics, with overweights to sectors that exhibit higher dividend yield. FDVV was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

