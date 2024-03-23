Retirement Planning Group LLC Acquires 19,233 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 286.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,233 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 191.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.21% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

AGG traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.82. 8,359,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,781,076. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.32. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $91.58 and a 1 year high of $100.98.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

