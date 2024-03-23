Retirement Planning Group LLC Acquires Shares of 24,579 Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Retirement Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 24,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTIP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 705 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VTIP stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.90. The company had a trading volume of 664,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,353,483. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.46. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $46.70 and a 52-week high of $48.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

