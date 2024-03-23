Retirement Planning Group LLC Buys 669 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $979,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWV. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter valued at $64,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% during the third quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $0.78 on Friday, hitting $298.38. The stock had a trading volume of 410,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,640. The stock has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $266.59. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $223.83 and a 52-week high of $300.18.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

