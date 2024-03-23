Retirement Planning Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Retirement Planning Group LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 553 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in URTH. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 4,105 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 135.9% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 5,487 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,491,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,268,000 after purchasing an additional 71,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 62,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after purchasing an additional 17,989 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF stock traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.40. 66,572 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 231,607. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $111.97 and a 1 year high of $145.10.

The iShares MSCI World ETF (URTH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks that cover 85% of the developed world’s market capitalization. URTH was launched on Jan 10, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

