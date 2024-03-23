Retirement Planning Group LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Retirement Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 113.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 0.0 %

PAUG traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $35.28. 85,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.81.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

