Retirement Planning Group LLC Decreases Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,606 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 51.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 124,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,419,000 after acquiring an additional 42,245 shares during the period. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 60,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,589,000 after acquiring an additional 4,778 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.08. The stock had a trading volume of 327,763 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,391. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.13. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $62.87 and a 52-week high of $80.89.

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

