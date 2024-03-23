Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Retirement Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 16.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 143.9% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 6,389 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $397,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 465,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,686,000 after purchasing an additional 18,557 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

QUAL traded down $0.86 on Friday, hitting $164.58. 920,229 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.96 and a 12 month high of $88.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $157.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

