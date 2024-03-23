Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $1.72 Million Stock Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV)

Retirement Planning Group LLC cut its stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,736 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned 0.29% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $1,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IMCV. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 137.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

Shares of IMCV stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $71.03. 12,843 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,057. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.34 and a fifty-two week high of $71.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.68. The firm has a market cap of $614.41 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3268 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

