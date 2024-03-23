Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (BATS:JCPB – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,398 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned about 0.17% of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JCPB. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 7.1% during the third quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 41,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BATS:JCPB traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.57. The company had a trading volume of 540,481 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.73.

JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF (JCPB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF consisting of a broad array of fixed income securities. JCPB was launched on Jan 28, 2019 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Core Plus Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.