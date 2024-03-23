Retirement Planning Group LLC Has $2.67 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,279 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Castleview Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% in the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

VWO stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.61. 8,168,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,240,528. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $43.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

