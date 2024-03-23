Retirement Planning Group LLC Increases Stock Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 423,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,166 shares during the period. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises 1.7% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned 0.44% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $19,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FBND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 2,874.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,007,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,996,000 after buying an additional 2,906,069 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $120,780,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 316.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,081,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,737,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341,860 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 8,501.0% in the third quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 2,153,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,819,000 after buying an additional 2,128,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 26,366.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,086,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,903,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078,957 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Total Bond ETF alerts:

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,420,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,142. The stock has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 0.17. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $42.45 and a one year high of $46.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.67.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Profile

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Total Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.