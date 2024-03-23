Retirement Planning Group LLC Makes New Investment in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Retirement Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 13,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,048,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 53.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after buying an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 148.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 8,439 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

FHLC traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $68.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,397. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.70 and a beta of 0.72. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.32 and a fifty-two week high of $69.87.

Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (FHLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI US IMI 25\u002F50 Health Care index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US health care sector. FHLC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

