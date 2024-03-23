Retirement Planning Group LLC Raises Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Retirement Planning Group LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,585 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UAUG. Advance Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,072,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 2,261.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,022,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,267,000 after buying an additional 978,955 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $11,135,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 632.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 371,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,714,000 after purchasing an additional 320,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth $5,760,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of UAUG stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.55. 50,531 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.25.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

