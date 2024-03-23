Retirement Planning Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Retirement Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 95.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,546 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,157 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,587,896,000 after buying an additional 1,325,991,074 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 49.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,310,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,684,000 after acquiring an additional 8,982,232 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $964,597,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $386,651,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,999,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,960,000 after acquiring an additional 68,414 shares during the period.

VXUS stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.04. 2,489,833 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,385,092. The firm has a market cap of $65.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.08. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $50.95 and a 1-year high of $60.51.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.223 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

