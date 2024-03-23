Retirement Planning Group LLC Sells 6,644 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Retirement Planning Group LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 61,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,644 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Retirement Planning Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Retirement Planning Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Carret Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 39,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 26,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IVW traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.14. 2,378,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,952,754. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.65. The company has a market cap of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $61.18 and a twelve month high of $85.56.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.