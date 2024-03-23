Reviewing Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL) & Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI)

Rimini Street (NASDAQ:RMNI – Get Free Report) and Treasure Global (NASDAQ:TGL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Rimini Street and Treasure Global, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rimini Street 0 1 0 0 2.00 Treasure Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Earnings & Valuation

Rimini Street has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Treasure Global has a beta of 3.34, suggesting that its share price is 234% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Rimini Street and Treasure Global’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rimini Street $431.50 million 0.66 $26.06 million $0.29 10.86 Treasure Global $69.41 million 0.70 -$11.73 million ($3.36) -1.31

Rimini Street has higher revenue and earnings than Treasure Global. Treasure Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rimini Street, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.9% of Rimini Street shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Treasure Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.3% of Rimini Street shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.2% of Treasure Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Rimini Street and Treasure Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rimini Street 6.04% -63.89% 9.78% Treasure Global -17.50% -723.98% -166.46%

Summary

Rimini Street beats Treasure Global on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rimini Street

Rimini Street, Inc. provides enterprise software products, services, and support. The company engages in the provision of support services for Oracle and SAP enterprise software products. It also provides Rimini ONE, an outsourcing option that offers a set of unified and integrated services to run, manage, support, customize, configure, connect, protect, monitor, and optimize its clients' application, database, and technology enterprise software; Rimini Support, a mission-critical support for Oracle, SAP, proprietary and open-source database, and technology software; Rimini Manage, a suite of managed services for application and database software; Rimini Protect, a suite of personalized software security services and solutions; and Rimini Connect, a suite of managed interoperability solutions for browsers, operating systems, and email systems. In addition, the company offers Rimini Watch, a suite of observability solutions that include monitoring and system health check solutions; Rimini Consult, a suite of professional services for clients' enterprise software customization, configuration, implementation, integration, interoperability, migration, staff augmentation, and other project needs; and Rimini Custom, a program that expands support and related services to a broader portfolio of enterprise software. The company serves Fortune 500 companies and Fortune Global 100 companies across various industries. It sells its solutions primarily through direct sales organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and the Asia-Pacific. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Treasure Global

Treasure Global Inc. offers e-commerce activities through its platform. Its platform provides consumers and merchants instant rebates and affiliate cashback programs, while providing a seamless e-payment solution with rebates in both e-commerce and physical retailers/merchant settings. The company offers ZCITY App, a payment gateway platform. Treasure Global Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

