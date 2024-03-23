Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJK opened at $90.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.03 and a 1-year high of $90.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.38.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

