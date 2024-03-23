Revolve Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 408 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $403.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $464.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $441.89. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $304.19 and a 1-year high of $516.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 46.89% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LULU. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $561.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $496.59.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

