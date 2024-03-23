Revvity (NYSE:RVTY) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.550-4.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 4.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.8 billion-$2.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.8 billion.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RVTY shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Revvity from $110.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Revvity from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lowered Revvity from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Revvity in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an equal weight rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Revvity from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $118.91.

Shares of NYSE RVTY opened at $103.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.06 and a 200-day moving average of $102.55. Revvity has a 12 month low of $79.50 and a 12 month high of $139.04. The company has a market capitalization of $12.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Revvity (NYSE:RVTY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter. Revvity had a net margin of 25.20% and a return on equity of 7.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Revvity will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Revvity’s payout ratio is 5.09%.

In other Revvity news, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 21,217 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $2,212,508.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,677,288.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVTY. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth approximately $92,306,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,453,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revvity in the 4th quarter valued at $30,085,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Revvity during the 4th quarter valued at $26,839,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Revvity during the fourth quarter worth $21,675,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.63% of the company’s stock.

Revvity, Inc provides health sciences solutions, technologies, and services in the Americas, Europe, and Asia, and internationally. The Life Sciences segment provides instruments, reagents, informatics, software, subscriptions, detection, imaging technologies, warranties, training, and services. Its Diagnostics segment provides instruments, reagents, assay platforms, and software products for the early detection of genetic disorders, such as pregnancy and early childhood, as well as infectious disease testing in the diagnostics market.

