ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the medical device company’s stock.

ReWalk Robotics Price Performance

ReWalk Robotics has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $63.04 million, a PE ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.79.

Institutional Trading of ReWalk Robotics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 23.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,500 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 42,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 78.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,282 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 60,859 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 249.6% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 47,638 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 34,013 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics by 208.3% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,403 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kent Lake Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

About ReWalk Robotics

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Africa. The company offers ReWalk Personal and ReWalk Rehabilitation for spinal cord injuries and everyday use by paraplegic individuals at home and in communities; ReStore, a soft exo-suit intended for use in the rehabilitation of individuals with lower limb disability due to stroke in the clinical rehabilitation environment; and MyoCycle and MediTouch tutor movement biofeedback devices for use at home or in clinic.

