RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Given New $4.00 Price Target at B. Riley

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by B. Riley from $4.25 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RF Industries in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:RFIL opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $5.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200 day moving average of $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.95.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The electronics maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). RF Industries had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $13.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RF Industries will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,496 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 15,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RF Industries by 70.3% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,478,000 after buying an additional 420,000 shares in the last quarter. 33.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly, and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

