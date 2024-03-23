Robinson plc (LON:RBN) Announces Dividend of GBX 3

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Robinson’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Robinson Stock Performance
Shares of Robinson stock opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.24) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66. The company has a market cap of £16.33 million, a PE ratio of -1,218.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.80. Robinson has a 1-year low of GBX 85.62 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 113.50 ($1.44).
About Robinson
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Robinson
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/18 – 3/22
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- KB Home: Building on Strong Foundations During Volatile Times
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- Nike Stock and the 30% Rally That’s Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Robinson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.