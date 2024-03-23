Robinson plc (LON:RBN) Announces Dividend of GBX 3

Robinson plc (LON:RBN – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, March 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, June 21st. This represents a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a boost from Robinson’s previous dividend of $2.50. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Robinson Stock Performance

Shares of Robinson stock opened at GBX 97.50 ($1.24) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.66. The company has a market cap of £16.33 million, a PE ratio of -1,218.75 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 94.66 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.80. Robinson has a 1-year low of GBX 85.62 ($1.09) and a 1-year high of GBX 113.50 ($1.44).

Get Robinson alerts:

About Robinson

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Robinson plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastic and paperboard packaging products in the United Kingdom, Poland, Denmark, and internationally. It provides various plastic packaging products comprising HDPE and PP bottles, and PET bottles; pots, tubs, and containers; caps, closures, and over caps; and various jars.

Receive News & Ratings for Robinson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.