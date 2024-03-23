Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Stock Price Up 6.7%

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) traded up 6.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $14.47 and last traded at $14.40. 3,039,598 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 21% from the average session volume of 2,517,299 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rocket Companies from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rocket Companies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Rocket Companies in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.02.

The company has a quick ratio of 9.78, a current ratio of 9.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.15 and a 200 day moving average of $10.70.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $762.44 million. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.41% and a negative return on equity of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Companies by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,702,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,457,000 after buying an additional 1,101,325 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,540,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,402,000 after purchasing an additional 122,894 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,975,000 after purchasing an additional 490,407 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 54.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,000,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186,699 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178,545 shares during the period. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

