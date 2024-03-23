Rockline Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 29,874 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 29,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,082,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 2.1% of Rockline Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,000,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 346.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 27,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,758,000 after purchasing an additional 21,710 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $980,000. 68.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $192.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $238.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.63.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $196.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $566.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $123.11 and a one year high of $200.48.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $38.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.73 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 20.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.36%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO James Dimon sold 821,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total value of $150,163,493.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,782,092.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Lori A. Beer sold 3,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.74, for a total transaction of $716,340.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,996 shares in the company, valued at $8,222,569.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 845,383 shares of company stock valued at $154,341,636. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

