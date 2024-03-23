Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by McGuire Investment Group LLC

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 106.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,484 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 16.6% during the third quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 1,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 9.4% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 141.4% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 21,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 12,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 32,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,133,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $254.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $351.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. UBS Group raised Rockwell Automation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down from $330.00) on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.36.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 1.3 %

ROK opened at $286.32 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $285.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $32.81 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.43. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.11 and a 52 week high of $348.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 37.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current year.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 47.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $145,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $145,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $691,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian A. Shepherd sold 637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.87, for a total value of $167,448.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,482.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,877 shares of company stock worth $5,058,772. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

